The Worst John Wayne Movie, According To Letterboxd Users

Nothing about Dick Powell's 1956 historical epic "The Conqueror" went right. Firstly, and most obviously, the casting was horrid. John Wayne, America's racist uncle, was cast as Temujin, a.k.a. Genghis Khan, ruler of the Mongol Empire in the 12th century. His wife, Börte, was played by Susan Hayward. Other white actors playing Asian characters included Agnes Moorehead, William Conrad, and Lee Van Cleef.

Additionally, the production was immensely troubled. "The Conqueror" was filmed partly in the desert outside of St. George, Utah, and production was slowed by an unexpected flash flood. According to the book "The Fifty Worst Films of All Time" by Michael Medved, Harry Medved, and Randy Dreyfuss, Wayne was frequently drunk on set, inspiring his co-stars to match his drunken energy with silly, untethered performances of their own. The film's writer, Oscar Millard, however, said that Wayne's performance was awful whether he was drunk or sober. Everyone seemed to know they had a turkey on their hands, and producer Howard Hughes — overseeing his second-to-last movie — famously bought the rights to "The Conqueror" for $12 million after its release to ensure that it never saw the light of day again. RKO Radio Pictures was unable to buy the film back until 1979.

Most significantly, "The Conqueror" got terrible reviews. Time Magazine argued that John Wayne's performance rested somewhere between that of "a square-shootin' sheriff and a Mongolian idiot." The New Yorker called it "Pure Hollywood moonshine" as a pejorative, writing, "You never saw so many horses fall down in your life. Still, even though their tumbling is far superior to the antics of the actors, it presently becomes tiresome."

Since 1956, "The Conqueror" has not undergone any kind of notable re-litigation. Modern viewers still think it's bad, with users on Letterboxd giving it an average rating of two stars out of 10. It's Letterboxd's lowest-rated movie starring the Duke, nosing out the controversial John Wayne vehicle "The Green Berets" by a half star.