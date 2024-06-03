A Fox Exec Shut Down A Xenophobic John Wayne On The Set Of The Longest Day

John Wayne, who died of cancer in 1979, wasn't really known for his gentleness or commitment to open-minded, multicultural thinking. Every few years, the internet rediscovers Wayne's infamously racist, misogynist 1971 Playboy Magazine interview, and are offended afresh. He used the three-letter F-word to describe the characters in "Midnight Cowboy," calling it "perverted," before actually saying out loud "I believe in white supremacy." He also ranted about how in the heyday of his career, there were more white people in movies.

This interview didn't really expose anything the public didn't already know about Wayne, a man who used antisemitic slurs when talking to Richard Nixon, and who allegedly tried to storm the stage at the 1973 Academy Awards to interrupt Sacheen Littlefeather's speech about how Westerns hurt the public's perception of Native Americans. One can only imagine what Wayne would have thought of Haysi Fantayzee's bawdy 1982 single "John Wayne is Big Leggy."

The above actions make Wayne's comments on the set of "The Longest Day" seem tame in comparison. In Scott Eyman's biography "20th Century-Fox: Darryl F. Zanuck and the Creation of the Modern Film Studio," the author reported on an incident on the film's set wherein Wayne said something brazenly xenophobic, and that he was actually taken to task for it. The film was a French/British/American/German co-production and sported three directors: Bernhardt Wicki directed the German portions, Andrew Marton the American portions, and Ken Annakin the French and British portions. Wayne, it seems, was uncomfortable working with someone who had one French parent, and wasn't shy about saying so.

Darryl F. Zanuck got in Wayne's face on the matter.