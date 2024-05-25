The Head Of Fox Fought The Hollywood Blacklist – But Not For The Reasons You Might Think

The Hollywood Blacklist ruined dozens of lives. United States-based artists who were sympathetic to, or even curious about, communism were demonized as traitors to their country and, due to hysterical pressure from The House Committee on Un-American Activities (aka HUAC), banned from working in the industry. Disgraced and unemployed, blacklisted individuals were forced to leave the country if they wanted to continue working or, if they could not afford to relocate, find a line of work where being an alleged communist wasn't frowned upon. This latter option was, of course, dismally unlikely. The mental and financial burden of being completely shunned from one's industry was so unbearable that it led actor Philip Loeb to die by suicide.

This put Hollywood at war against itself. Anyone suspected of having communist ties was pressured to come clean and, if they wanted to continue working, name names (a cowardly practice savaged by films like Fred Zinneman's "High Noon"). One name that kept coming up during HUAC's hearings was Jules Dassin, a well-regarded film and theater director who'd just found a new studio home at 20th Century Fox. Dassin was in his late 30s and hitting his artistic prime. He was smart, efficient, and surprisingly got along well with Fox's notoriously ruthless honcho Darryl F. Zanuck.

Dassin specialized in film noir with social commentary, which made him easily identified as a commie troublemaker. Spyros Skouras, who'd just been named chairman of the studio, was eager to cooperate with HUAC and thus sought to ban Dassin from the lot. But just when it appeared the director's fate was sealed, he found the unlikeliest of allies in Zanuck.