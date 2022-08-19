Why The Academy Owed Sacheen Littlefeather A Long-Overdue Apology

After telling the audience that she wouldn't be able to read Brando's full comments, Littlefeather improvised a very short version of his speech. "He very regretfully cannot accept this very generous award, and the reasons for this being are the treatment of American Indians today by the film industry," Littlefeather said, before a short pause that was interrupted by both loud boos and applause. "And on television and in movie reruns, and also with recent happenings at Wounded Knee."

One month earlier, the Occupation of Wounded Knee had begun, and the standoff between federal agents and the American Indian Movement would ultimately last 71 days and result in bloodshed. In the documentary "Reel Injun," Lakota activist Russell Means said that he and others watched Littlefeather's speech from Wounded Knee, and it raised their morale during a time when they weren't sure they'd make it out of the occupation alive. "Marlon Brando and Sacheen Littlefeather totally uplifted our lives," he told documentarians.

Littlefeather spoke briefly and considerately, ending the speech with a message of hope: "I beg at this time that I have not intruded upon this evening and that in the future, our hearts and our understandings will meet with love and generosity." Despite the message of peace, booing audience members and a threatening producer weren't the only people in the room who treated her with hostility. Littlefeather spoke to the Academy's website A-Frame this week and described the way that popular Western actor and noted racist John Wayne had to be held back, saying: "He came forth in a rage to physically assault and take me off the stage. And he had to be restrained by six security men in order for that not to happen."