John Wayne's True Grit Launched A Completely Useless Franchise

John Wayne was one of the biggest movie stars in the history of the medium, but because he reigned during the 1940s, 1950s, and some of the 1960s, he was not a beneficiary of franchise filmmaking. This was a blessing, as it allowed the star to entrust his coarse brand of heroism to great filmmakers like John Ford, Howard Hawks, and Don Siegel, all of whom were free to tweak his persona within reason while not being yoked to an ongoing narrative arc that forced them to color inside pre-determined lines. Look at it this way: instead of Wayne and Ford making a series of Ringo Kid movies after the success of 1939's "Stagecoach," they were able to re-team on original stories like "Fort Apache," "She Wore a Yellow Ribbon," and "The Searchers," which challenged the Duke to play different kinds of hard men facing different kinds of dilemmas.

When Wayne finally won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1969 for "True Grit," his portrayal of alcoholic U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn felt like a career summation. Cogburn is well past his prime in the film, but when the chips are down he is still as lethal a man as exists in the West. Given that the film was a box office smash, and Marguerite Roberts' adaptation of Charles Portis' novel eschewed the melancholy ending in favor of an upbeat finale, legendary producer Hal B. Wallis figured a sequel was in order. Sequels had grown more common in the 1970s, and were about to become more prevalent in the 1980s, so why not give moviegoers a second helping of this character they loved so much the first time out? Since Wayne was struggling to connect with audiences during the New Hollywood era, it seemed like a good deal for all involved.

The Rooster-verse was short-lived.