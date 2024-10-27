The Real Reason Stargate Atlantis Was Canceled By The Sci-Fi Channel

The 2000s were a pretty incredible time to be a science fiction aficionado and offered a number of big, successful shows from various franchises — meaning there was something for every flavor of fan. Trekkies had "Star Trek: Enterprise," the absolutely killer "Battlestar Galactica" reboot reignited the war with the Cylons for a new generation, and we even had a brief sci-fi Western through the ill-fated "Firefly." Fans of the wild 1994 Roland Emmerich movie "Stargate" similarly had a whole string of TV spinoffs to enjoy, starting with "Stargate SG-1," which expanded the world-hopping storytelling from the film into a whole expansive universe. "Stargate" centered on the concept of literal stargates, i.e. giant and ancient circular portals that allowed for travel between worlds, and it was rather unique even among the crowded sci-fi landscape.

For a short period of time, it seemed like the "Stargate" franchise was everywhere, as there were three TV shows all running pretty close to concurrently. Then, right when it seemed like "Stargate" was at its peak, it all started to fall apart. First, "Stargate SG-1" was cancelled just after its 10th season and 200th episode in 2007, and then "Stargate Atlantis," its successful spin-off, got the axe in 2008. The announcement that "Atlantis" would be ending was especially shocking, and even though the Sci-Fi Channel announced plans for a separate spin-off and a wrap-up "Atlantis" movie, it was a real bummer. So, what the heck happened, and why did the Sci-Fi Channel (as it was known at the time) take out a great show before its time was truly done?