The Two Stargate Atlantis Actors You Didn't Know Were Siblings In Real-Life

This post contains spoilers for "Stargate Atlantis."

Doctor Rodney McKay (David Hewlett) is integral to the "Stargate" franchise. A scientist who joins the Stargate Program in "Stargate SG-1," McKay plays a more prominent role in all five seasons of "Stargate Atlantis," which follows a brand new exploratory mission encircling the eponymous lost city. In case you need a quick refresher on McKay, I got you: He was stationed at Area 51 before his involvement with Stargate Command and helped out the SG-1 crew at several points with his brilliant scientific expertise. After Atlantis was discovered in the Pegasus Galaxy (along with the terrifying regime of the Wraiths), McKay was assigned to the mission, during which he amassed extensive knowledge on the Ancients as the crew's chief scientific advisor.

A certain season 3 episode of "Stargate Atlantis" gives us more insight into McKay's life outside his professional relationships. Titled "McKay and Mrs. Miller," the episode introduces us to his sister, Jeannie Miller (Kate Hewlett), who is also a gifted scientist trying to come up with a solution for the zero point energy problem (a mathematical theory that can bridge two realities). After she submits her formula to scientific peers, she is approached by the Stargate Command soon after, but Miller perceives their offer as an exploitation of her theoretical work. The only person who has a chance to convince her is her brother, so a bickering McKay and Miller talk it out until she finds herself aboard the expedition spacecraft, The Daedalus.

It is no coincidence that the actors who play McKay and Miller share the same surname, as David and Kate Hewlett happen to be siblings in real life. This is truly incredible casting, making McKay and Miller's familial dynamic on the show feel more authentic, especially when they argue irritably over their mutual grievances. How did this perfect casting come about?