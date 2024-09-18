Stargate SG-1's Rodney McKay Was A Last-Minute Character Replacement In Atlantis

The "Stargate" franchise is surprisingly expansive. That fact, in and of itself, is impressive if only because Roland Emmerich's original 1994 film was a moderate box office success and didn't exactly wow the critics. ("Stargate" currently has a 53% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.) Such a middling start wouldn't usually suggest a particular franchise was primed for numerous spin-off TV series spanning multiple seasons. But that's exactly what happened.

For those needing a quick reminder of the correct order to watch the "Stargate" franchise, after the movie the very first TV show arrived in the form of cult hit "Stargate SG-1," which proved popular enough that it birthed several other shows. The first of these was "Stargate Atlantis," which debuted in 2004 and followed Major John Sheppard (Joe Flanigan) and his team as they joined other squads sent by Stargate command to explore the Pegasus Galaxy — home to the lost city of Atlantis in the "Stargate" universe. This show was pretty expansive in and of itself, lasting for five seasons and following the crew's various adventures through the titular portal.

But "Atlantis" wasn't entirely removed from the series and film from which it had spawned. Not only did the team essentially have the same mission as those before them — to use the cool alien gateway things to check out unexplored areas of the universe — the show actually featured characters from its predecessor. David Hewlett's Dr, Rodney McKay, for instance, first showed up in "Stargate SG-1" as part of the season 5 episode "48 Hours." A snarky and obnoxious science officer, McKay became an integral part of the Atlantis crew, as well as a regular cast member on the spin-off series after having appeared on a recurring basis across four seasons of "SG-1."

Interestingly enough, however, it seems the original plan for "Atlantis" didn't actually involve Dr. McKay at all.