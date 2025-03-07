Who Are The Wraith In Stargate Atlantis?
Brad Wright and Robert C. Cooper's "Stargate Atlantis" is a spin-off adventure that bridges the gap between seasons 7 and 8 of the beloved, long-running "Stargate SG-1." This might give you the impression that "Stargate Atlantis" is a quick, one-shot tale set in space, but this five-season sci-fi series is anything but. Here, things kick off with the discovery of an Antarctic outpost created by an ancient alien race, followed by the unearthing of the lost city of Atlantis, which quickly becomes the base of operations for the Stargate fleet investigating it. Under Major John Sheppard's (Joe Flanigan) capable leadership, the Atlantis team navigates the legendary city and learns that its native inhabitants were forced to flee after an attack by the Wraith. Who are these mysterious beings, and why do they go about exterminating civilizations?
These questions haunt "Stargate Atlantis," and we are soon granted uneasy answers about these formidable antagonists. It is gradually revealed that the Wrath are a humanoid hive-based species that harvests the life force of other sentient beings across the galaxy. None of the Wraith who appear throughout the series tell us their true names, but Sheppard often attributes generic names like James or Tyler to them for comedic effect. While the Major's efforts to familiarize the unknown inject the team with much-needed levity, the Wraith are dangerous and deadly, poised to cull scores of living beings after long periods of hibernation. Per the male Wraith commander known as Guide (whom Sheppard names Todd), this race is over 100,000 years old and is believed to have originated from a human-devouring bug.
Let's take a closer look at the Wraith-Lantean conflict and what happened to this race by the end of "Stargate Atlantis."
How the Wraith took control of Atlantis from the Lanteans
The Lanteans (natives of Atlantis) were known to be a peaceful race, but they were also part of the Ancients lineage that had genetically experimented on the Wraith 900 years before the Atlantis invasion. This deep-seated hatred spurred the Wraith to demolish the Lanteans, but the latter had more technologically advanced weapons and shield mechanics. Although the Wraith were at a great tactical disadvantage, the Lanteans flew too close to the sun by sending their warships deep inside enemy territory. After some hard-won battles, the Wraith were able to overpower some of these warships and steal power modules that would tip the odds in their favor.
One would think that this hive-based species used these insanely potent power sources to craft better weaponry, but they went one step further. The Wraith used it to set up cloning facilities to drastically increase their numbers. The Lanteans failed to anticipate this shrewd move and spent years fighting off their enemy until only Atlantis remained. When things seemed too bleak, the Lanteans initiated a truce but were ambushed instead.
Before long, Atlantis fell, and the native survivors fled. What happened next? Well, the Wraith had complete control over Atlantis except for its capital city, which was protected by a shield dome and automated drones. After 100 years of laying (unsuccessful) siege, the city sunk underwater, and the Wraith went on their merry way to feast on other species.
Fast-forward to 10,000 years. The Stargate Atlantis crew arrive in the Pegasus galaxy and set up base in the underwater city of Atlantis. Major Sheppard and Lieutenant Aiden Ford (Rainbow Sun Francks) lead a rescue mission for humans abducted by the Wraith on the planet Athos, where the hive species kidnap an Atlantis crew member and (unfortunately) learn that Earth is a massive feeding ground for long-term sustenance. This is not good news, as this would mean the end of humanity if the Wraith are left to their devices, unchecked.
Are the Wraith defeated by the end of Stargate Atlantis?
A lot happens after the Stargate Atlantis crew gets involved with the Wraith on Athos, but let's go over the key developments. A hive queen known as Death emerges as a formidable threat after she amasses the scattered Wraith under her leadership. Moreover, she also kidnaps Dr. Rodney (David Hewlett) and turns him into a Wraith (!), using his expertise in shield technology to her favor. The good doctor is eventually rescued, and a climactic battle is fought on the frozen planet on which the Wraith first came into being. The Queen is killed, and the true culprit behind the Wraith's aggressive machinations is revealed and appropriately dealt with in the series episode, "Legacy."
With the Queen and the master manipulator gone, the Wraith commanders surrender and sign a peace treaty, agreeing to relinquish their hold over the Pegasus galaxy. But how was the Wraith feeding problem solved? After all, it is their biological impulse to feed on other beings to survive and hibernate once they feel sated. A handy little form of gene therapy known as the Iratus bug retrovirus (developed by Dr. Carson, who is part of the Atlantis expedition) was initially developed to subdue the Wraith.
Now, this could be used to curb their insatiable appetites by turning them into humans for a short time. Humans injected with the retrovirus became stronger, meaning that they could be fed upon (by the Wraith) without the risk of imminent death. If you ask me, that's kind of messed up, but I guess this is better than letting a hive species feed indiscriminately upon life forces across the galaxy.
This marks the end of the Wraith conflict in "Stargate Atlantis," and the residual storylines about this race revolve around Guide tracking down the individual responsible for sudden Wraith deaths. The Atlantis crew intervenes as usual, and this leads to a shocking reveal that is best experienced first-hand. In the end, an uneasy truce is agreed upon, but all is well in this part of the vast galaxy.