Who Are The Wraith In Stargate Atlantis?

Brad Wright and Robert C. Cooper's "Stargate Atlantis" is a spin-off adventure that bridges the gap between seasons 7 and 8 of the beloved, long-running "Stargate SG-1." This might give you the impression that "Stargate Atlantis" is a quick, one-shot tale set in space, but this five-season sci-fi series is anything but. Here, things kick off with the discovery of an Antarctic outpost created by an ancient alien race, followed by the unearthing of the lost city of Atlantis, which quickly becomes the base of operations for the Stargate fleet investigating it. Under Major John Sheppard's (Joe Flanigan) capable leadership, the Atlantis team navigates the legendary city and learns that its native inhabitants were forced to flee after an attack by the Wraith. Who are these mysterious beings, and why do they go about exterminating civilizations?

These questions haunt "Stargate Atlantis," and we are soon granted uneasy answers about these formidable antagonists. It is gradually revealed that the Wrath are a humanoid hive-based species that harvests the life force of other sentient beings across the galaxy. None of the Wraith who appear throughout the series tell us their true names, but Sheppard often attributes generic names like James or Tyler to them for comedic effect. While the Major's efforts to familiarize the unknown inject the team with much-needed levity, the Wraith are dangerous and deadly, poised to cull scores of living beings after long periods of hibernation. Per the male Wraith commander known as Guide (whom Sheppard names Todd), this race is over 100,000 years old and is believed to have originated from a human-devouring bug.

Let's take a closer look at the Wraith-Lantean conflict and what happened to this race by the end of "Stargate Atlantis."