Why Robert Patrick Was Only In Two Episodes Of Stargate Atlantis

Speaking to Den of Geek, Robert Patrick explained how he'd previously appeared as Major John Skokes on two episodes of the sci-fi anthology series "The Outer Limits" and had "some great experiences" on the show. He then recalled his work on the pilot for "Stargate Atlantis," which he remembered doing "mostly with the same guys as 'The Outer Limits.'" The two shows did indeed share a Vancouver shooting base as well as several directors and producers, and Patrick managed to parlay that into his appearance on "Atlantis" in 2004.

When asked whether he was disappointed that he didn't make it out of the "Atlantis" pilot alive, however, Patrick said that the show was initially presented to him as, "We'd like you to come do the pilot" and nothing more. The actor continued:

"I had done two shows with them with 'The Outer Limits,' and they had written two great – I thought – episodes of television with those 'Outer Limits' episodes. I enjoyed the experience very much but at that point [...] I live and work in LA primarily and my kids are young enough that I go and take them to school every morning and spend a lot of time with them, so I'm only interested in working in television if it's a show I'm gonna film in LA."

As far as Patrick is concerned, then, the reason he didn't stay on "Atlantis" was due to its Canadian shooting location and his need to be with his kids. The actor added, "That's another set of parameters that circle my life as far as decisions I make on what I'm going to do and where I'm going to go."

Meanwhile, "Atlantis" lasted for five seasons before the Sci-Fi channel cancelled the show in 2009. The series was a hit for the network and retains a cult following to this day, which in a sense makes it a shame that Patrick wasn't able to stay on and showcase his talents in something that actually gained somewhat of a following. You can hardly fault the man for wanting to spend time with his kids, but he's definitely been deserving of a part in something that gained as much popularity as "Atlantis" did. Still, it's not as if missing out on becoming a regular cast member of the series slowed him down: He basically hasn't stopped working since, demonstrating a relentlessness that the T-1000 would be proud of.