Why Star Trek: Voyager's Robert Picardo Joined Stargate SG-1

Starting in the seventh season of the ultra-successful "Stargate SG-1" TV series, noted actor Robert Picardo played a character named Richard Woolsey, a stuffed-shirt overseer who kept a close eye on the members of the Stargate project. Woolsey is not a villain in his own mind — he seeks only order and oversight — but his bureaucratic shenanigans caused more harm than help. From 2004 to 2007, Woolsey appeared in seven episodes of "Stargate." His episodes of "Stargate" also overlapped with recurring appearances in the third and fourth seasons of the spin-off "Stargate: Atlantis." In that show's fifth and final season (which ran from 2008 to 2009), Woolsey became a series regular, with Picardo appearing in 20 episodes.

Picardo might be best known for his role as the holographic Doctor on "Star Trek: Voyager," appearing in 172 episodes over that show's seven seasons. Picardo, however, has been embarrassingly prolific, never having a fallow period since his professional screen acting career began in the late 1970s. His first credit came in a 1977 episode of "Kojak," and his first movie was playing a vicious werewolf in Joe Dante's 1981 horror flick "The Howling." He has since become a lucky charm for Dante, appearing in most of the director's films. Some might recognize him as the coach on "The Wonder Years," from his role as Tim Taylor's neighbor on "Home Improvement," or one of the main cast members of the 1988 series "China Beach."

It's no big mystery why Robert Picardo would appear on "Stargate SG-1," as he is constantly looking for work and is reliable enough to be offered a lot of high-paying, high-profile gigs. "Stargate" was a another opportunity of many, and Picardo merely took it. In a 2006 interview with the "Stargate" fan website "Gateworld," however, Picardo elaborated on his association with the sci-fi series and why he decided to do it. After "Voyager," he said, he knew he had a sci-fi imprimatur, and let the showrunners lean into his "Star Trek" connections.