The Star Trek: Voyager Actor You Forgot Had A Cameo In Home Improvement

Robert Picardo is an accomplished singer and actor whose career has lasted 45 years and shows no sign of slowing. He has been performing professionally since he was in college in the mid-1970s, appearing on stage in high-end productions like Leonard Bernstein's "Mass" and singing in his college a cappella choir. After college, he was recognized for his performance in a 1976 production of David Mamet's "Sexual Perversity in Chicago."

His movement to television was natural for a hard-working actor, starting with small roles in notable hit shows. He appeared on two episodes of "Kojak" in 1977 and has never had a "down" period since. He thereafter popped up in "Taxi," "Silver Spoons," "Alice," "Benson," "21 Jump Street," and 15 episodes of "The Wonder Years" as the hard-nosed Coach Cutlip, in addition to dozens of other TV shows that are too plentiful to list here. On the big screen, Picardo became a "lucky charm" for director Joe Dante, appearing in most of the filmmaker's movies; he was the werewolf in "The Howling," multiple characters in "Explorers," the Cowboy in "Innerspace," took out the trash in "The 'Burbs," and made out with a Gremlin in "Gremlins 2: The New Batch." He also turned up in Ridley Scott's "Legend," was the robotic cab driver in Paul Verhoeven's "Total Recall," and appeared in multiple other hit movies besides.

Picardo, in other words, is one of the hardest working and reliable character actors in the business. By the time he was cast as the holographic Doctor in "Star Trek: Voyager" in 1995, he was already a beloved "Hey, it's that guy!" actor. "Voyager," though, was kind of what made his name more memorable, and it remains his longest-running and most recognized gig.

Immediately before "Voyager," Picardo even had guest spots in a pair of season 3 episodes of the hit sitcom "Home Improvement." He played a character named Joe Morton who, twice, met with Tim (Tim Allen) in his garage.