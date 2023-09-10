Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Firefly?

Science fiction fans remember the last four months of 2002 as a blessed but bedeviled time. "Firefly" became a 14-episode phenomenon, dead in the water before the season ended, but eternal in the hearts of its viewers. Their passion managed the impossible, reviving the show for a big-screen send-off in "Serenity" and several canonical comic book miniseries. To this day, crafters knit their own loving reconstructions of Jayne's remarkably orange hat. A Malcolm Reynolds — or five — can be found at any SF convention, or recreated in video games by players aiming to misbehave.

The cast was chosen for their charisma and chemistry with each other, and that shines through in the ways they've found to reconnect over the years. Nathan Fillion is a particular lightning rod, doing voice work with Adam Baldwin and Alan Tudyk in "Halo 3," and co-starring with Tudyk on the web series "Con Man." But he's far from the only one still flying all these years later, and it's always a good time to celebrate the cast and where they are today.