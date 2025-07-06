Paul McGillion Has A Theory About Why Carson Beckett Was Written Off Stargate: Atlantis

A spin-off of the long-running military science-fiction series "Stargate SG-1" was always going to be compared to its parent show, but "Stargate Atlantis" fared quite well in its own right. Rolling out a new, lovable team of explorers (the First Atlantis Reconnaissance Team or AR-1 for short), the series put its own spin on the "Stargate" universe and was arguably just as enjoyable as its predecessor. Unfortunately, "Stargate Atlantis" was abruptly canceled after season 5 due to financial reasons, and the planned "Stargate Atlantis" sequel movie that could have changed everything, "Stargate: Extinction," never came to be.

Even when it was still going strong, "Stargate Atlantis" wasn't wholly exempt of disappointment. The show's first season saw Dr. Carson Beckett (Paul McGillion) rise to a fan-favorite status. Popularity wasn't enough to protect the character, though, and in "Stargate Atlantis" season 3, episode 17 ("Sunday"), Beckett died when his patient's tumor exploded. The sudden and frankly absurd nature of the popular character's demise remains one of the most controversial deaths in sci-fi TV history, and the show eventually backtracked by rolling out a cloned version of the character late in season 4.

Rumors of the death had been circulating for a while, and there was even a fan movement to save Beckett. McGillion confirmed in a post-season 3 interview with GateWorld in 2007 that he had also been well aware of the death in advance. He also shared his suspicion that Beckett's explosive exit was an attempt to keep "Stargate: Atlantis" interesting after the parent show's cancellation: