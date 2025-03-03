The Canceled Stargate Atlantis Sequel Movie Could Have Changed Everything

This post contains spoilers for the "Stargate" franchise.

While "Stargate Atlantis" ran for five seasons, it still had exciting stories left to tell. The series finale (which is also the show's 100th episode) — titled "Enemy at the Gate" — sets up a decisive battle between the ever-devious Wraith and the Atlantis crew. Here, the stakes are as high as they can get, with Earth's very existence brought into question, only for things to conclude on a promising, celebratory note. When this 100th "Stargate Atlantis" episode was aired, it was followed by a short trailer for 2009's "Stargate Universe," which was set to be the next big addition to the "Stargate" franchise at the time. Unfortunately, the tonally somber (and more expensive) "Stargate Universe" could barely make it past two seasons, ultimately ending with a cliffhanger with no official resolution to date.

After the Atlantis crew saves the day in the series finale, they are seen on Earth (San Francisco, to be exact), a planet whose future seems bleak and unpredictable. The possibilities for introducing dramatic conflict at this juncture were endless, from a new intergalactic threat to familiar characters being forced to re-evaluate what they know about the galaxy at large. To continue this saga, writer and executive producer Joseph Mallozzi had initially decided to extend the series finale with either a) a two-part episode that would set up a potential Season 6 or b) a direct-to-DVD standalone film titled "Stargate: Extinction" if the series got canceled. Unfortunately, neither scenario came to pass.

With the abrupt cancellation of "Stargate Atlantis," dreams of expanding the story beyond the cathartic Season 5 finale were crushed. As for the intended sequel film, "Stargate: Extinction," it was scrapped due to budgetary concerns after the script was written. That said, we do know what "Stargate: Extinction" could have been like as a standalone tale, courtesy of Mallozzi himself, who once talked about its key plot points on the Dial the Gate webcast. Let's take a closer look at what could have been.