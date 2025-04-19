Why Rainbow Sun Francks' Aiden Ford Was Written Out Of Stargate Atlantis

When "Stargate Atlantis" debuted on Syfy during the summer of 2004, fans quickly fell in with the series' appealing crew of international Stargate Command personnel. Spun off from "Stargate SG-1" (itself a continuation of the wormhole-spanning shenanigans of Roland Emmerich's 1994 box office hit "Stargate"), the show followed the adventures of Major John Sheppard (Joe Flanigan), an expert in ancient technology tasked with leading his team through an exploration of the lost city of Atlantis and its many mysteries.

Like "Stargate SG-1," "Stargate Atlantis" slammed the pedal to the metal when it came to building out its world and developing the characters. For sci-fi fans who love diving headfirst into the deep end on shows of this nature, this spinoff, created by Brad Wright and Robert C. Cooper, challenged viewers to keep up — and, given that it ran for five seasons, lots of genre fans were up to the task. Some "Stargate Atlantis" viewers will tell you that it was easy to get a little lost in the early going, but they stuck with the series because the characters, and the actors portraying them, were consistently intriguing.

Some characters were a little easier to define than others. While Flanigan's Major Sheppard provided a rock-solid foundation for this Stargate team, there were supporting players who struggled to find their place in the mix. One individual who had a seeming wealth of potential but got short shrift compared to some of the others was Rainbow Sun Francks' Aiden Ford. As Sheppard's first lieutenant, he seemed like he could become the Riker of the "Stargate Atlantis" universe. Obviously, the show's writers went in a very, very different direction. Why was this character sacrificed so soon?

