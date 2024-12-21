A Classic Stargate SG-1 Episode Was Supposed To Be A Theatrical Movie

Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner's "Stargate SG-1" had a great run. The Syfy show ran for 10 seasons between 1997 and 2007 and chronciled the adventures of the titular S-1 special operations team, which used a Stargate device (an intergalactic portal of sorts) to travel to alien worlds. The show had no shortage of material to draw from in its earliest seasons either; it incorporated aspects of everything from Arthurian legend to Norse mythology, spinning fantastical yet grounded stories along the way.

However, by the time the sixth season rolled around, the "SG-1" writers had begun worrying about the show's longevity. For starters, its episodic themes had started to feel stale (for more on that, see the lowest-rated "SG-1" episode on IMDb). Moreover, the series' tight budget severely limited options for filming locations, which were mostly confined to the woods of British Columbia. Given the futuristic nature of the show, it became increasingly difficult for "SG-1" to dress up places on Earth and pretend that what you were seeing was part of an alien planet. On top of all that, Richard Dean Anderson, who portrayed series lead Colonel Jack O'Neill, was considering moving on, which was yet another reason why the show's writers decided to being telling their stories in a different format.

As a result, in 2001, Wright and scriptwriter Robert C. Cooper contemplated making a "Stargate SG-1" feature film, which would act as a bridge between the Syfy show and a new spin-off series down the line. However, these plans fell through and the plot for the feature got morphed into season 7's two-part finale. These episodes, titled "Lost City," premiered in 2004 and provided the narrative foundation for "Stargate Atlantis," which was the "Stargate" spin-off series that Wright and Cooper had intended to make all along. So, what happened? Let's investigate further.