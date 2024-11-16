What Happened To The Cast Of Stargate SG-1?

What do you do when the last spinoff of your favorite Canadian sci-fi show ended ages ago and you've worn out your DVD box set rewatching it? If you're as obsessive as I am about my favorite franchises, you might just want to catch up with all the show's stars in their most recent projects. Luckily, when it comes to the cast of "Stargate SG-1," there are plenty of great post-series movies and shows to choose from.

The long-running "Stargate" saga, based on Roland Emmerich's 1994 movie, has fizzled out a bit in recent years, due in part to apparently complicated rights issues. At its height, the franchise included several TV shows and movies, plus novels, comic books, games, and a web series. None of them were quite as beloved as "Stargate SG-1," which was nominated for nine Emmys and kick-started the careers of several of its stars. Others involved in the series were already seasoned actors by their "Stargate" years, but each and every one of them is now famous to sci-fi fans worldwide. Here's what they've been up to since the show ended.