Christopher Judge Has One Piece Of Advice For A Potential Stargate SG-1 Reboot
It's been a few years since sci-fi fans have gotten a new "Stargate" series, and much longer since the franchise was on the big screen. While the "Stargate" franchise originated with Roland Emmerich's 1994 film of the same name, it's now known primarily for its much-loved series "Stargate SG-1." And while the saga has never reached the ubiquity levels of, say, "Star Wars" or "Star Trek," there are plenty of "Stargate" fans who would be happy to see "SG-1" continue in movie form or otherwise.
In 2021, a journalist at Polygon asked "SG-1" actor Christopher Judge what advice he would have for a big-budget movie reboot version of the property, specifically comparing it to J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek." Furthermore, Polygon asked Judge what advice he would give an actor taking over the role of Teal'c, the very funny fan favorite Jaffa warrior (and the character at the heart of a gag the "SG-1" writers never actually expected to fly late in the show's run) who the actor embodied for over a decade. His answer? Ignore what's come before.
"Don't watch any of the 10 seasons that we did," Judge told Polygon with a laugh. It's advice that comes not from a place of humility or dislike of the original series, but for a hope that whoever might one day fill his shoes will do it in their own way. "I would say, 'Just make it your own,' you know? It's not going to change what I've already done," Judge said. "I think that's to be said for all performers. I mean, you have to make things your own — you have to let the emotional structure of characters fall where they may, and just make them as honest as you can."
The next Teal'c actor should do their own thing on the SG-1 reboot
He's right, and it's a sentiment that I personally want to shout to the heavens every time someone complains that a remake will "ruin" the original. Judge's performance is still there in the original "Stargate SG-1" series for anyone who wants to revisit it, just as you can watch William Shatner's Captain Kirk or Harrison Ford's Han Solo any time regardless of how many other interpretations of the character are created. Remakes don't dilute original performances; at their best, they forge their own path and add new layers to beloved characters, and at their worst, they make the first performances more powerful by contrast.
Of course, for an actor to take over the role of Teal'c, "Stargate SG-1" would have to be on the path to a reboot in the first place. Back in 2022, the website Gate World reported that Amazon, which now owns the rights to "Stargate" after acquiring MGM that same year, was soliciting pitches for new sci-fi ideas with some apparent interest in "Stargate." There's nothing concrete in development yet, but the franchise has already had an impressively long lifespan and seems likely to return at some point. In addition to "SG-1" and the 1994 film, there have to date been four other "Stargate" shows and three direct-to-video movies. No matter what the future of "Stargate" holds, it seems likely that Emmerich won't be involved; earlier this year, he told JoBlo he's had problems getting any future projects within the universe off the ground due to IP ownership issues. "I don't want to do it, really," he told the outlet. "I give up." Hopefully, someone else will take up the challenge soon.