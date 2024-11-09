Christopher Judge Has One Piece Of Advice For A Potential Stargate SG-1 Reboot

It's been a few years since sci-fi fans have gotten a new "Stargate" series, and much longer since the franchise was on the big screen. While the "Stargate" franchise originated with Roland Emmerich's 1994 film of the same name, it's now known primarily for its much-loved series "Stargate SG-1." And while the saga has never reached the ubiquity levels of, say, "Star Wars" or "Star Trek," there are plenty of "Stargate" fans who would be happy to see "SG-1" continue in movie form or otherwise.

In 2021, a journalist at Polygon asked "SG-1" actor Christopher Judge what advice he would have for a big-budget movie reboot version of the property, specifically comparing it to J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek." Furthermore, Polygon asked Judge what advice he would give an actor taking over the role of Teal'c, the very funny fan favorite Jaffa warrior (and the character at the heart of a gag the "SG-1" writers never actually expected to fly late in the show's run) who the actor embodied for over a decade. His answer? Ignore what's come before.

"Don't watch any of the 10 seasons that we did," Judge told Polygon with a laugh. It's advice that comes not from a place of humility or dislike of the original series, but for a hope that whoever might one day fill his shoes will do it in their own way. "I would say, 'Just make it your own,' you know? It's not going to change what I've already done," Judge said. "I think that's to be said for all performers. I mean, you have to make things your own — you have to let the emotional structure of characters fall where they may, and just make them as honest as you can."