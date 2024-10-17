Stargate SG-1 Writers Expected To Receive Pushback For One Gag

"Stargate SG-1" is an important show to a lot of people. Even for those who weren't necessarily fans of the film "Stargate," the series became a gateway (no pun intended) to a much larger universe and helped the franchise grow beyond what was originally intended. When the "Stargate" movie failed to launch a trilogy as desired, TV became the franchise's backup plan — one that allowed this particular sci-fi universe to thrive. Even so, all great things must come to an end, and so did "SG-1" after 10 seasons. Fortunately, once the show had been canceled, its writers had a lot of freedom to do as they pleased ... so much so that a gag one writer thought for sure would be axed ended up making it to air.

The gag in question happened in the "Stargate SG-1" season 10 episode "Family Ties," which was one of the very last episodes of the series. In a post on Reddit, series writer Joseph Mallozzi revealed that the show's writers actually stopped receiving notes from their bosses at the Sci-Fi Channel (as it was known before being rebranded as Syfy) during the final season. So, he tested the limits with this particular episode:

"Shortly, after 'SG-1' was cancelled, we stopped receiving network notes. As a gag, I wrote a scene into a script that saw our resident alien, Teal'c, inadvertently attend a reading of the 'Vagina Monologues.' I assumed that, when they saw it, they would ask me to remove it..."

Even though the ratings were good, the network let everyone know that "Stargate SG-1" season 10 would be its last. That allowed the series' creatives to wrap things up without leaving a lot of loose ends to frustrate fans. The show aired its final episode in the summer of 2007, and that was that.