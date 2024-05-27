Stargate's Sci-Fi Settings Noticeably Declined Due To Real World Expansions

This post contains spoilers for the "Stargate" franchise.

Roland Emmerich's 1994 sci-fi drama "Stargate" posits an intriguing premise. An ancient ring-shaped device excavated during an archaeological expedition in Giza turns out to be a two-way portal connecting similar devices on distant plants, using a wormhole as a means to transport people. The film's elaborate plot gradually reveals that extraterrestrial beings enslaved parts of the human civilization, and used the Stargate device to trap them in their home planets across the galaxy. Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner's beloved series "Stargate SG-1" builds its foundation on the film's lore, expanding a dystopian world where military organizations on Earth use the Stargate to free the enslaved humans and protect the planet from a vicious alien race known as the Goa'uld.

"SG-1" ran for 10 seasons over a span of 10 years, and birthed a sprawling franchise dedicated to enriching its mythos, so much so that it can be tricky to keep up with a coherent watch order. Wright and Glassner's series was popular for good reason, as it drew from existing myths to etch surreal, fantastical worlds, explored by grounded characters dedicated to unraveling the truth about humankind. Antagonistic alien races like the Replicators and the Ori revealed new facets about sentient life in the universe, where not every civilization is benevolent or receptive to peaceful negotiations, but eager to subjugate on sight.

While "SG-1" consistently subverted expectations with its evolving storyline, it soon became challenging to cook up new settings, especially ones that were supposed to look like alien planets. An overreliance on visual effects was not plausible for technical and budgetary reasons, and Wright himself revealed a real-world factor that affected the quality of the show's sci-fi settings in a Reddit AMA conducted a year ago.