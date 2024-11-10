The Worst Episode Of Stargate SG-1, According To IMDb

"Stargate SG-1" writers received their fair share of pushback throughout the series run. But "Emancipation" is so bad it seems as though fans simply like to pretend it doesn't exist. The episode sees the "SG-1" crew visit the planet Simarka, where they meet a group of nomads called the Shavadai, who are descended from Mongols. Unfortunately for Captain Samantha Carter (Amanda Tapping), the Shavadai aren't the most progressive bunch. They consider women to be inferior and treat females as property. As the episode goes on, Carter is forced to don a ridiculous outfit at the behest of the Shavadai, before being sold off to an enemy tribe and its heartless warlord leader, Turghan. Ultimately, Carter beats Turghan in a fight, apparently teaching the unsophisticated people of Simarka about women's' rights in the process.

If that all sounds a bit silly, the IMDb ranking agrees. "Emancipation" is the lowest-rated episode of "Stargate SG-1" on the website, with an overall rating of 5.9 out of 10 stars. A quick look around the internet will give you an idea of why this installment is so reviled. Over on Reddit, users have decried the writing, the latent suggestion that these distinctly non-Western tribes people are inherently just a bit backwards, and Samantha Carter's inability to fight her way out of captivity before the very end of the episode. As user Lurkerlisk wrote, "The Sam we know could have freed herself from the boy, but, then again, Sam really wasn't Sam in that episode. Her dialogue and the actions of the entire team were frustrating and out of character."

What's more, while the outfit Samantha was forced to wear in this episode wasn't as revealing as it could have been, Showtime notoriously pushed for more nudity on "SG-1," prompting a backlash from Tapping who convinced the network to back down. But one can't help but feel this particular episode pushes the limits as much as it can with the Shavadai's objectification of Samantha and her being forced to dress a certain way to please the male-led tribe.