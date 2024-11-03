Stargate SG-1 Was Almost Axed After Season 8 To Make Room For Another Series

One of the main reasons behind wanting to end "Stargate SG-1" with season 8 was that Anderson was done with playing Jack O'Neill full-time, as he wanted to step away from the role to spend more time with his family. He would have limited involvement with the series moving forward, and producers knew they were going to have to shift focus onto some new characters. Not only that, but Amanda Tapping's character Dr. Samantha Carter was also absent for a large chunk of season 8 due to maternity leave, meaning "Stargate SG-1" really had to pivot a bit.

While Ben Browders' Colonel Cameron Mitchell and Beau Bridges' Major General Hank Landry were welcome additions to the "Stargate" universe, there would be a definite shift in the series' tone that led executives to believe it might be better to create a new series called "Stargate Command" instead. In the end, they decided to simply continue "SG-1" with the understanding that the show would be a bit different in its later seasons. It would only run for two more seasons before the series was canceled by SyFy, though the network said it was a decision made so the show would "go out on a high note." In the end, "Stargate" fans got a movie, four TV shows, and a handful of TV films all made about their favorite franchise, and that's really not too bad.