Why Did Richard Dean Anderson Leave Stargate SG-1?

If you're going to give a Kurt Russell blockbuster the TV spin-off treatment without the involvement of your star, you better have some sort of trick up your sleeve. In the case of "Stargate SG-1" — a continuation of the story that began in Roland Emmerich's 1994 movie "Stargate" — the showrunners brought in MacGyver himself to help lead the show and fill the hole left by Russell.

Richard Dean Anderson played the United States Air Force Colonel Jack O'Neill in "SG-1," giving the character a more sarcastic edge than Russell in his big-screen performance. For the first eight seasons of the series, Anderson was the lead, heading up the special operations team that traversed the universe via the titular portal. But by the time his character was promoted to brigadier general at the start of season 8, Anderson had already begun to scale back his involvement in the series. That promotion meant that Jack O'Neill was no longer the lead character, allowing other members of the team to step up and take center stage. After O'Neill was promoted to major general and reassigned to Washington D.C., the character became even less of a focal point, with Anderson taking on a recurring, rather than starring, role in seasons 9 and 10.

The Sci-fi channel, now "SyFy," canceled "Stargate SG-1" after that tenth season, but for those who tuned in to witness Anderson's uniquely sardonic take on Jack O'Neill, the question remained of why the actor had appeared so infrequently towards the series' end. Thankfully, there was no controversy here, and as it turns out, the explanation is actually quite straightforward.