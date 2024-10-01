Stargate SG-1 Set A Sci-Fi Guinness World Record That Was Broken By Superman

It might not have as widespread and dedicated a fanbase as something like "Star Trek" or the cultural caché of "Star Wars," but the "Stargate" franchise is surprisingly expansive. Though it began with a single film directed by Roland Emmerich, the saga quickly grew to incorporate multiple TV series, direct-to-home-media movies, comics, video games, and books. Which for the uninitiated, must make it seem almost impossible to figure out the correct order to watch the "Stargate" franchise.

Thankfully, the best "Stargate" is early "Stargate," which is to say Emmerich's film and the very first TV spin-off "Stargate SG-1." Envisioned as a sequel to the movie, "SG-1" debuted on Showtime in 1997 and followed the same special operations team from the film as they traversed the universe via the titular artifact. Instead of Kurt Russell, who refused to return as Colonel Jack O'Neil for the show, "SG-1" cast Richard Dean Anderson in the role, which no doubt helped the series immensely seeing as the man was already a TV legend for playing MacGuyver in the show of the same name.

Though Anderson would step back from being the series lead as the show went on, he helped solidify its standing as a cult sci-fi hit, which lasted a full 10 years before its cancellation. During that time, "SG-1" also managed to break a Guinness World Record that was ultimately smashed again by none other than the Man of Steel just a few years later.