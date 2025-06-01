The Key Stargate Character Influenced By Doctor Who
Science fiction is one big web of overlapping influences and ideas. Just as viewers will find a healthy dose of "Star Wars" in "Battlestar Galactica," they'll notice more than a little "Dune" and "2001: A Space Odyssey" in "Star Wars" too. The "Stargate" franchise is no exception. David Hewlett, who first appeared on "Stargate SG-1" before taking on a larger role in the spin-off "Stargate Atlantis," spoke about how he drew inspiration from British sci-fi series, "Doctor Who." Hewlett portrayed Dr. Rodney McKay in the "Stargate" universe, an astrophysicist and contractor for the U.S. Air Force. McKay possessed a remarkable intellect, which often helped him save the day but also made him insufferably arrogant.
In an interview with Gateworld in 2005, when he was still shooting "Stargate Atlantis" and when "Doctor Who" had just returned to TV, Hewlett discussed how his love of sci-fi began with the BBC series. "I grew up on science fiction. I love science fiction. In my free time as a kid I made science fiction with my friends with 8 millimeter," Hewlett revealed, before going on to give "Doctor Who" a specific shout out. "'Doctor Who' is what got me into it. I'm doing 'Doctor Who,' in effect. I don't understand why [Ninth Doctor, Christopher] Eccleston would walk away from Season One!" Hewlett's passion for "Doctor Who" is clear, as is the impact the series had on his work in the realm of sci-fi.
David Hewlett's Doctor Who inspirations on Stargate
Hewlett confirmed, "'Doctor Who' is one of those things that have definitely influenced McKay, as well," before detailing the specific inspiration he took from "Doctor Who" for his "Stargate" role. "The original 'Doctor Who,' going way, way back, the [Jon] Pertwee and [William] Hartnell and all those guys — they were grumpy old men." While Hewlett was notably younger than the "Doctor Who" stars he mentioned, there were certainly notes of their more abrasive take on the Doctor that made it into Rodney McKay.
"Doctor Who" sees its lead character, a Time Lord known only as the Doctor, regularly cheat death by regenerating. Through this process, the character changes his – or her – entire body, allowing the role to be easily recast. William Hartnell's First Doctor very much fit the "grumpy old men" template Hewlett mentioned, but with a twinkle in his eye. Jon Pertwee's Third Doctor was a prim and proper action hero, who often looked down on the military personnel surrounding him. Their influence on Hewlett's McKay should be clear to any "Stargate" and "Doctor Who" fan.
In the same interview, Hewlett joked that once his time on "Stargate Atlantis" was up, he could "come back as, you know, Davros or something." On "Doctor Who," Davros was a mad scientist and creator of the Daleks, the series' most iconic monsters. After playing a cocky sci-fi hero on "Stargate," this megalomaniacal supervillain would have been quite a change of pace for Hewlett.