The Key Stargate Character Influenced By Doctor Who

Hewlett confirmed, "'Doctor Who' is one of those things that have definitely influenced McKay, as well," before detailing the specific inspiration he took from "Doctor Who" for his "Stargate" role. "The original 'Doctor Who,' going way, way back, the [Jon] Pertwee and [William] Hartnell and all those guys — they were grumpy old men." While Hewlett was notably younger than the "Doctor Who" stars he mentioned, there were certainly notes of their more abrasive take on the Doctor that made it into Rodney McKay.

"Doctor Who" sees its lead character, a Time Lord known only as the Doctor, regularly cheat death by regenerating. Through this process, the character changes his – or her – entire body, allowing the role to be easily recast. William Hartnell's First Doctor very much fit the "grumpy old men" template Hewlett mentioned, but with a twinkle in his eye. Jon Pertwee's Third Doctor was a prim and proper action hero, who often looked down on the military personnel surrounding him. Their influence on Hewlett's McKay should be clear to any "Stargate" and "Doctor Who" fan.

In the same interview, Hewlett joked that once his time on "Stargate Atlantis" was up, he could "come back as, you know, Davros or something." On "Doctor Who," Davros was a mad scientist and creator of the Daleks, the series' most iconic monsters. After playing a cocky sci-fi hero on "Stargate," this megalomaniacal supervillain would have been quite a change of pace for Hewlett.