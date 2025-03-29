How Paul McGann Really Felt About Not Being Asked Back For Doctor Who In 2005

"Doctor Who" has a famously complicated release history. From its 1960s beginnings to the 2005 revival and the fun, cheesy, and heartfelt Disney+ "Doctor Who" era that kicked off in 2024, the franchise can seem extremely complex even without taking the Doctor's famous reincarnations into account. It gets to a point where even a simple "Doctor Who" beginner's guide on where to begin watching the long-running sci-fi classic now needs to offer multiple starting point options.

One of the British sci-fi gem's most notorious aspects is the 15-year hiatus the show took after Sylvester McCoy's exit. McCoy's seventh Doctor ended his tenure in December 1989, and the show didn't return until Christopher Eccleston's ninth Doctor took over in 2005. However, "Doctor Who" wasn't entirely absent in live-action during these years. In 1996, Paul McGann portrayed the eighth Doctor in the made-for-TV "Doctor Who: The Movie," clashing wits with an Eric Roberts incarnation of his mortal enemy, the Master. Knowing this, McGann — an accomplished TV and movie actor – might have seemed like a natural choice to kick off the show before the Doctor would regenerate into a brand new incarnation. Of course, this never came to be, and in a 2024 interview with Doctor Who Magazine, McGann discussed his feelings about not being called back:

