A Stargate Atlantis Star Felt Fans Thought The Spin-Off Was Ruining SG-1
When Roland Emmerich's "Stargate" was released in theaters in 1994, it enjoyed a warm reception at the box office. The premise mimicked sci-fi genre fare with action/drama elements, and revolved around the titular Stargate, a device capable of transporting humans to and from distant points in the galaxy. Although the overarching beats of the story proved to be entertaining enough, enthusiastic plans to make two more films ultimately fell through. With the film trilogy out of the equation, all hopes were hinged on "Stargate SG-1," the Syfy Channel sequel series that used Emmerich's film as a launchpad to build its own strange, compelling world.
To say that "SG-1" is the beating heart of "Stargate" is an understatement. The series made the difficult choice to recast two legacy characters from the film (James Spader's Daniel Jackson and Kurt Russell's Jack O'Neil) and completely revamped the stakes surrounding the titular MacGuffin. Although the basic franchise lore is kept intact, we are treated to a brand new crew on a mission to safeguard Earth against myriad threats. The result is a moving, operatic sci-fi series that isn't afraid to take some wild swings, especially when it comes to its larger-than-life characters that function as the lifeblood of the evolving franchise.
So, when "SG-1" prompted a spin-off of its own in 2004, titled "Stargate Atlantis," the new cast/crew were apprehensive about fandom reaction. These misgivings are understandable, as "SG-1" was beloved throughout its 10-season run, where its characters gradually became synonymous with what the franchise stood for. That said, the gift of hindsight makes it clear that these sentiments were rather unfounded, as "Atlantis" was perceived as a welcome addition to "SG-1" by most "Stargate" enthusiasts.
Fan sentiment about Stargate Atlantis was enthusiastic from the get-go
No fandom space is a monolith, so it is safe to say that some folks were skeptical about "Atlantis" after the spin-off series was announced by MGM in 2004. However, this wasn't the overarching stance at all, as the prospect of a new show only meant franchise longevity, along with the promise of a fresh story that would explore concepts never introduced before. But the cast didn't have a sure-shot way of knowing that at the time, so some of them, like Torri Higginson (who plays Dr. Elizabeth Weir), thought that "Atlantis" was "killing" what "SG-1" stood for.
Higginson spoke to Cinemablend about the first "Stargate Atlantis" San Diego Comic-Con experience, recalling how most of the cast genuinely thought that no one would show up at the event, as fans were disappointed with the new show. This, however, was far from what actually ended up happening:
"...We all had a hangover like only new actors with free liquor budget would have, thinking no one's gonna be at that convention because they're all mad at us because they think we're killing 'SG-1.' And then we walked out, and it was like a football field of people. And I was so hungover I couldn't speak."
Higginson was not the only one astounded by the number of people who had turned up at the convention. Rachel Luttrell, who plays Teyla, also echoed this sentiment. "It was so overwhelming. I couldn't move. Listen, [Ballroom 20] is very intimidating," the actor said. This kind of reaction makes sense, as Ballroom 20 is pretty huge and has a seating capacity of almost 4,800 people. When that many people turn up to support your show when you were expecting an empty hall, it can get overwhelming real quick. On the flipside, such a firm, undeniable outpouring of love and support helped validate the spin-off's existence, as everyone involved had clearly succeeded in creating something worth rooting for.
The rest is history. "Stargate Atlantis" is unanimously viewed as a worthy successor to "SG-1," as it continues the parent show's legacy while daring to do something novel. Although fans still clamor for more "Atlantis," the show had a pretty solid five-season run, which can be eagerly revisited time and again over the years.