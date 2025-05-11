A Stargate Atlantis Star Felt Fans Thought The Spin-Off Was Ruining SG-1

No fandom space is a monolith, so it is safe to say that some folks were skeptical about "Atlantis" after the spin-off series was announced by MGM in 2004. However, this wasn't the overarching stance at all, as the prospect of a new show only meant franchise longevity, along with the promise of a fresh story that would explore concepts never introduced before. But the cast didn't have a sure-shot way of knowing that at the time, so some of them, like Torri Higginson (who plays Dr. Elizabeth Weir), thought that "Atlantis" was "killing" what "SG-1" stood for.

Higginson spoke to Cinemablend about the first "Stargate Atlantis" San Diego Comic-Con experience, recalling how most of the cast genuinely thought that no one would show up at the event, as fans were disappointed with the new show. This, however, was far from what actually ended up happening:

"...We all had a hangover like only new actors with free liquor budget would have, thinking no one's gonna be at that convention because they're all mad at us because they think we're killing 'SG-1.' And then we walked out, and it was like a football field of people. And I was so hungover I couldn't speak."

Higginson was not the only one astounded by the number of people who had turned up at the convention. Rachel Luttrell, who plays Teyla, also echoed this sentiment. "It was so overwhelming. I couldn't move. Listen, [Ballroom 20] is very intimidating," the actor said. This kind of reaction makes sense, as Ballroom 20 is pretty huge and has a seating capacity of almost 4,800 people. When that many people turn up to support your show when you were expecting an empty hall, it can get overwhelming real quick. On the flipside, such a firm, undeniable outpouring of love and support helped validate the spin-off's existence, as everyone involved had clearly succeeded in creating something worth rooting for.

The rest is history. "Stargate Atlantis" is unanimously viewed as a worthy successor to "SG-1," as it continues the parent show's legacy while daring to do something novel. Although fans still clamor for more "Atlantis," the show had a pretty solid five-season run, which can be eagerly revisited time and again over the years.