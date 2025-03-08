How The Stargate Device Actually Works

In 1994, Roland Emmerich gave us "Stargate," a standalone sci-fi adventure replete with lost civilizations across the galaxy and an antagonist masquerading as a god. Although plans for a "Stargate" trilogy unfortunately fell through, the film spawned a long-standing franchise of beloved television shows and tie-in comics. Among these entries, the "Stargate SG-1" and "Stargate Atlantis" shows do most of the heavy lifting, expanding the foundational lore in Emmerich's film in substantial ways. Although all "Stargate" stories are loosely connected, the only common denominator that binds them together is the titular Stargate, a device that allows instantaneous travel between two distant locations across galaxies. But what exactly is a Stargate and how does it work?

In Emmerich's film, the Stargate expedition team is assembled years after a capstone (also known as cover stone) is unearthed at Giza, Egypt in 1928. While the capstone is found engraved with hieroglyphs, the archeologists also find a massive metallic ring beneath it, and are stumped by its purpose and relation to the artifact. The mystery surrounding these objects gets solved once Dr. Daniel Jackson (James Spader) comes on board, deducing that the ring and the capstone form a wormhole once they're calibrated. Being a brilliant linguist and archeologist, Jackson solves the puzzle and helps create Earth's first functional Stargate, which transports the expedition team to the desert planet of Abydos.

Although the 1994 sci-fi adventure doesn't reveal too much about this device, its sequel series "Stargate SG-1" injects it with enough lore and prevents it from becoming a MacGuffin. As "Stargate" lore can be pretty convoluted, let's look at the device's straightforward origins, along with the basic characteristics that have defined it over the years.