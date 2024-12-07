Roland Emmerich Turned Down Stargate SG-1 For One Reason

Those unfamiliar with the franchise will be shocked to learn the sheer volume of "Stargate" media there is in the universe. The "Stargate" saga began in 1994 with the release of Roland Emmerich's ultra-slick sci-fi movie, a gigantic hit that really thrust Emmerich into the American mass consciousness. The 1994 movie starred James Spader and Kurt Russell as a scientist and a soldier (respectively) who begin dabbling with an ancient Egyptian portal that, they find, grants them instant access to distant planets. They find that Ancient Egypt was once lousy with space aliens, and that creatures from beyond the stars have been influencing human history for millennia.

The film was only warmly reviewed, but it made almost $200 million on a $55 million budget, and it lodged itself into pop culture, seemingly in perpetuity. In 1997, the TV series "Stargate SG-1" debuted on Showtime, gaining a passionate cult audience almost immediately. The series greatly expanded the film's lore, and hummed away gently in the background for a full decade, running for 214 episodes over ten seasons. The TV series also led to multiple spinoffs, including "Stargate: Atlantis," "Stargate: Universe," "Stargate: Infinity," and "Stargate: Origins." All told, the "Stargate" franchise offers about 450 hours of entertainment, and that's not even counting all the books and video games.

"Stargate SG-1" was co-created by Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner, and recast the Russell and Spader characters (with Richard Dean Anderson and Michael Shanks). Emmerich and his movie co-screenwriter, Dead Devlin, had nothing to do with the inception or the making of "SG-1." Indeed, in a 2022 interview with Space.com, Emmerich noted that he had no interest in returning to "Stargate," as he had kind of lost interest.