Doctor Who Season 2 Makes The Doctor's Family Tree More Confusing Than Ever

This article contains spoilers for "Doctor Who" season 2, episode 7, "The Wish World."

Early in "The Wish World," we see the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Mel Bush (Bonnie Langford) look up in awe, and the camera reveals that their quiet residential London street is surrounded by gigantic skeletal beasts and a bone fortress that reaches toward the clouds. This strange fever dream soon turns out to be precisely that — a wish dreamed up by the chillingly monstrous podcaster Conrad Clark (Jonah Hauer-King) and brought into existence by the infant God of Wishes, Desidirium. Somehow, though, even the combination of a particularly dangerous member of the Pantheon of Discord and the devious villain from "Lucky Day" isn't enough for the show's antagonist game. On the contrary, both are simply following the larger plan of the bi-generated Time Lady Rani (Archie Panjabi) and her other self, Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson). They, in turn, are on a quest to free an even more fearsome Gallifreyan from the Underverse: the founding Time Lord called Omega.

However, the biggest mystery of the episode has nothing to do with the Doctor's rogues gallery and everything to do with his family tree. "Doctor Who" season 2, episode 6, titled "The Interstellar Song Contest," reintroduced the Doctor's mysterious granddaughter Susan in a series of tactically-deployed visions. In "The Wish World," she makes another cameo on the TV screen before Rogue (Jonathan Groff) takes over ... but the truly bizarre family plot line in the episode is that the Doctor and Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) have a very familiar-looking daughter in the Wish World. Granted, the Rani insists that it's not actually their child, but the Doctor seems to believe otherwise. Here's what this latest twist in the protagonist's strange family tree might mean.

