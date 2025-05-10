Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 5 Features The Surprise Return Of The Doctor You Forgot

This article contains spoilers for "Doctor Who" season 2, episode 5, "The Story & The Engine."

"Doctor Who" season 2, episode 5 – titled "The Story & The Engine" — continues the show's current trend of combining copious winks and nudges with genuinely heartfelt stories that are the cornerstone of showrunner Russell T Davies' tenure. This time, the 15th Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) finds himself in Lagos. There, his friend Omo's (Sule Rimi of "Andor" and "The Day of the Jackal" fame) barbershop has been taken over by the mysterious and hostile Barber (Ariyon Bakare, "His Dark Materials") and his accomplice, Abena (Michelle Asante, "Top Boy"). After the Doctor enters the shop and finds that he and several locals have been trapped inside and have to fuel the Barber's mysterious machines with their stories, the plot truly kicks in.

The Barber first attempts to introduce himself as the God of Stories, which would imply that he's the newest member of the ever-expanding Pantheon of Discord. However, the Doctor is quick to call this bluff, and the villain turns out to be something even more dangerous: an embittered immortal who served all the real story gods and fed them power and is now on a quest for revenge with his spider-like Nexus and Story Engine machines. His goal is nothing less than to kill the gods by severing them from their stories, and his aide is equally threatening: Abena is the daughter of the Akan folklore hero and story god, Anansi. This revelation and the ensuing confrontation not only bring Abena to the forefront, but it also brings her face to face with an obscure version of the Doctor that fans were likely not expecting to see: Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor, who originally introduced in the 2020 episode "Fugitive of the Judoon."

