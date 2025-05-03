Doctor Who Season 2 Introduces The Most Chilling (And Realistic) Monster Of The Disney+ Era

This article contains spoilers for "Doctor Who" season 2, episode 4 — "Lucky Day."

Even during the cheesy and heartfelt Disney+ era of "Doctor Who," the show often highlights humanity's worst traits. It has introduced multiple toxic masculinity-themed villains like the power-hungry politician Roger ap Gwilliam (Aneurin Barnard) — who's not-so-subtly coded as a domestic abuser among his other awful traits — and Belinda Chandra's (Varada Sethu) possessive ex-boyfriend Alan Budd (Jonny Green). After "Doctor Who" season 2 brought back the show's most terrifying one-off monster, "Lucky Day" returns to the toxic masculinity well with a particularly malevolent and all-too-realistic example: Tiktok influencer Conrad Clark (played excellently by Jonah Hauer-King), an opportunistic content creator who'll sacrifice anyone on the altar of fame and fortune.

Ostensibly the head of citizen's journalism group Think Tank but really acting toward his own ends, Conrad gaslights Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) into a fraudulent alien attack scenario to lure UNIT troops into a live-streamed trap that "reveals" the organization fakes alien attacks in order to leech taxpayer money. This turns the public opinion against UNIT in general and Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave) in particular, with Ruby ending up as the hated face of the "conspiracy."

Conrad is charismatic, untrustworthy, and so convinced of his own superiority that he's able to stare down the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) with the kind of condescending sneer very few villains are able to pull off when the time lord is truly angry. This is all the more impressive because he's an ordinary human with no access to sci-fi technology and uses simple deceitfulness and Tiktok streamer tactics for his villainy. Chillingly, he may be on a track to become a recurring threat, as the mysterious Mrs. Flood (Anita Dobson) frees him from prison at the end of the episode.

