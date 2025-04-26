Doctor Who Season 2 Brings Back The Show's Most Terrifying One-Off Monster

This article contains spoilers for "Doctor Who" episodes "Midnight" and "The Well."

One of the best episodes of "Doctor Who" is season 4's "Midnight." A tightly written, atmospheric masterpiece produced on a shoestring budget, "Midnight" has stuck in viewers' minds for so long because it denies them closure. The Doctor has to face off against an alien he can't see, whose origins he doesn't know, and never discovers. The creature can only be observed when it possesses the bodies of the people around the Doctor, and it's defeated not by the Doctor's usual genius but by the surprise sacrifice of an unappreciated flight attendant.

Half of the appeal of this monster is how unknowable it is; it's sobering to learn that there are still things in this universe the Doctor can't handle. And the longer "Doctor Who" went without a sequel to "Midnight," the better the episode got. The show's willingness to embrace the mystery, to allow the loose end of the "Midnight" monster to haunt viewers just as it haunts the Doctor, is one of the smartest decisions it's ever made. It's rare for this show to exercise so much restraint. As over 15 years have passed since "Midnight" aired, it's been nice to have one clear example of the show nailing a concept on the first try and being wise enough not to attempt a second.

Anyway, this week's episode is a sequel to "Midnight."

"The Well" follows the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his latest companion, Belinda (Varada Sethu), as they help a futuristic military crew investigate a mysterious mining incident. They discover that almost everyone at the mining site went mad and killed each other, except for one survivor (Aliss, played by Rose Ayling-Ellis) who can barely understand what's happened. The creepiness ramps up further as Belinda sees a brief flash of something hiding behind Aliss. The terror crescendos when the Doctor realizes the planet they're on was once called Midnight, and the alien they're dealing with is the same one from 400,000 years ago.