Doctor Who Season 2, Episode 2 Breaks The Fourth Wall To Pay Homage To The Fandom

"Doctor Who" has a famously enthusiastic fan base, which the Doctor learns firsthand when he and Belinda climb out of the TV set and into the cozy house of a trio of super-fans. By proving that they've been watching the episode and know all about the show and its characters, these Whovians quickly convince the Doctor that he's a creature of fiction, which the Time Lord is surprised and even a bit delighted to learn.

The conversation proceeds in a way many fans might day-dream about an interaction with the star of their favorite show going. The Doctor and the fans quickly build a rapport and have a good-natured debate about the best "Doctor Who" episode. (The Doctor attempts to promote several episodes from his own tenure, while the fans unilaterally favor the excellent "Blink" from the first David Tennant era.) Eventually, the show embraces the fandom's ability to nitpick and interpret clues and details, as the trio admit they're just a particularly devious layer in Mr. Ring-A-Ding's film trap. In a truly meta moment, it turns out that the fans are fictional, and they choose to help the Doctor and Belinda escape ... at the cost of their own existence.

The scene is a fun and unique homage to one of the most dedicated sci-fi fan bases out there. It's also a hilarious commentary on fandom's fickleness, given one fan's prickly tendency to condemn the episode's plot points and spew hashtagged hate on the newest "Doctor Who" era. As one final nod to the show's viewers, the supposedly fictional trio is even resurrected for a mid-credits scene – which "Doctor Who" generally isn't known for — where they comment on the quality of the episode after seeing it in full.

New episodes of "Doctor Who" drop Saturdays on Disney+.