Doctor Who Season 2 Trailer Teases The Doctor Getting (Literally) Animated

Two seasons deep into this newest iteration of "Doctor Who," 15 since the revival series first kicked off, and a whopping 26 since the franchise first arrived back in 1963, the beloved sci-fi/fantasy series is about to go where it never has before: into another medium entirely. Ncuti Gatwa's casting as the newest Doctor and Varada Sethu's as the newest companion Belinda Chandra were both instant hits, but it wouldn't be proper "Who" without an unexpected twist or two. This time around, the joint BBC/Disney production is getting animated on us — literally.

Whovians are certainly used to this show's usual premise, which involves the in-over-their-head companion getting swept up in the Doctor's fantastical adventures. Season 1 turned into a pleasantly surprising success (as seen in /Film's review here), with Russell T. Davies making his grand return as showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Season 2 is looking to keep the good times rolling by embracing both the old and the new. Previous companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) finds herself in the mix once again, but the real show-stopper here has to do with something we've never seen from "Who" at any point in its past. While desperately attempting to bring his new companion back to the time and place where she belongs, the good Doctor naturally makes things a bit more ... complicated. Enter the TARDIS, some time-hopping shenanigans into the distant past and future, and even a shocking jaunt into the world of animation.

For all this and more, check out the brand-new trailer above!