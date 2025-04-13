The Canceled Stargate SG-1 Movie Sounds Absolutely Wild
The cultural significance of "Stargate SG-1" cannot be overstated. Roland Emmerich's "Stargate" might have laid the foundation for the eponymous franchise, but "SG-1" helped solidify its mythology-rich premise and world-building. Moreover, the scope and function of the Stargate device is only secondary in "SG-1," as the show dwells more on the close camaraderie among the central crew. Although high-octane action often takes precedence in later seasons, "SG-1" is generally considered character-driven, enriched by an evolving lore that is never afraid to take eccentric swings.
The cancellation of "Stargate SG-1" after 10 seasons might feel like the end of an era, but it was certainly not the end of the road for the franchise. After all, spin-offs like "Stargate Atlantis" and "Stargate Universe" were working hard to keep its legacy alive, doing a commendable job of introducing fresh elements within a familiar framework. However, fans yearned for more "SG-1" and the specific vibe it brought to the table.
Enter 2008's "Stargate: The Ark of Truth" and "Stargate: Continuum," two direct-to-video movies that serve as sequels to "SG-1." Both films borrow from storylines already established in the parent series and build upon them to deliver heightened stakes, allowing "SG-1" to end on a note that feels a little less abrupt than its tenth and final season.
But what if I told you that we could have had another "SG-1" movie sequel that was supposed to break an unspoken rule baked into the DNA of the franchise? Let's talk about "Stargate: Revolution," a bonkers "Stargate" sequel film that was never made due to a flurry of unexpected problems, from production delays to a drastic business decision made by MGM.
The Stargate: Revolution movie could have truly changed everything
Both "Ark of Truth" and "Continuum" generated enough interest to warrant a third movie, which prompted writer-producer Brad Wright to take the evolving story into uncharted territory. You see, the franchise as a whole has often toyed with the idea of revealing the existence of Stargates to the general public but has always shied away from it at the last minute.
However, "Stargate: Revolution" was supposed to cross this major line, which also meant that every canonical story after this would have to treat this development as fact. Also, this narrative point-of-no-return raised pertinent questions, including who gets to control these intergalactic devices and whether the populace should also learn about alien civilizations eager to invade Earth. As the repercussions of such a reveal are massive, the film was supposed to situate Richard Dean Anderson's General Jack O'Neill at the center of this chaotic mess.
Every aspect of the sequel was falling into place, including Martin Wood's involvement as director, with Wright and writer Carl Binder (who came onboard "Stargate Atlantis" after its first season) responsible for penning the script (via GateWorld). After the script was written, it was only a matter of time before filming commenced, as MGM seemed happy to greenlight a third "SG-1" movie. Fans were excited too, especially amid rumors that Sam (Amanda Tapping) and Jack would end up together in "Stargate: Revolution," which is a pretty big deal. However, things were not looking too hot on the financial front. MGM was losing money, and the DVD market wasn't as lucrative as it used to be, leading to delay after delay due to reasons the showrunners have little control over.
By the time "Stargate Universe" was released in 2009, the series had received positive reviews but had to contend with dwindling television ratings. With MGM looking to bring the franchise to a gradual halt, chances of an "SG-1" DVD sequel seemed slimmer by the minute. Eventually, "Stargate: Revolution" was completely dropped, along with any new plans to keep the franchise going. Although streaming services like Netflix were just beginning to capitalize on the video-on-demand trend, MGM wasn't in a position to take financial risks, as it filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2010. Eventually, "Stargate Universe" was canceled after two seasons, permanently burying every nascent project idea associated with the "Stargate" franchise.
While "Stargate: Revolution" has been shelved for life, this sequel movie could have marked an astounding turning point in the franchise. Alas, some things are never meant to be, and we will have to live with that.