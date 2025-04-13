The Canceled Stargate SG-1 Movie Sounds Absolutely Wild

Both "Ark of Truth" and "Continuum" generated enough interest to warrant a third movie, which prompted writer-producer Brad Wright to take the evolving story into uncharted territory. You see, the franchise as a whole has often toyed with the idea of revealing the existence of Stargates to the general public but has always shied away from it at the last minute.

However, "Stargate: Revolution" was supposed to cross this major line, which also meant that every canonical story after this would have to treat this development as fact. Also, this narrative point-of-no-return raised pertinent questions, including who gets to control these intergalactic devices and whether the populace should also learn about alien civilizations eager to invade Earth. As the repercussions of such a reveal are massive, the film was supposed to situate Richard Dean Anderson's General Jack O'Neill at the center of this chaotic mess.

Every aspect of the sequel was falling into place, including Martin Wood's involvement as director, with Wright and writer Carl Binder (who came onboard "Stargate Atlantis" after its first season) responsible for penning the script (via GateWorld). After the script was written, it was only a matter of time before filming commenced, as MGM seemed happy to greenlight a third "SG-1" movie. Fans were excited too, especially amid rumors that Sam (Amanda Tapping) and Jack would end up together in "Stargate: Revolution," which is a pretty big deal. However, things were not looking too hot on the financial front. MGM was losing money, and the DVD market wasn't as lucrative as it used to be, leading to delay after delay due to reasons the showrunners have little control over.

By the time "Stargate Universe" was released in 2009, the series had received positive reviews but had to contend with dwindling television ratings. With MGM looking to bring the franchise to a gradual halt, chances of an "SG-1" DVD sequel seemed slimmer by the minute. Eventually, "Stargate: Revolution" was completely dropped, along with any new plans to keep the franchise going. Although streaming services like Netflix were just beginning to capitalize on the video-on-demand trend, MGM wasn't in a position to take financial risks, as it filed for bankruptcy protection in November 2010. Eventually, "Stargate Universe" was canceled after two seasons, permanently burying every nascent project idea associated with the "Stargate" franchise.

While "Stargate: Revolution" has been shelved for life, this sequel movie could have marked an astounding turning point in the franchise. Alas, some things are never meant to be, and we will have to live with that.