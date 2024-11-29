The Real Reason Stargate SG-1's Sam & Jack Didn't Get Together

When Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner were tasked with creating a TV spin-off based on Roland Emmerich's 1994 "Stargate" movie, they turned to MacGuyver himself, Richard Dean Anderson, to play Special Operations Colonel Jack O'Neil — the role played by Kurt Russell in the film. "Stargate SG-1" therefore benefitted from a casting boost before it even hit the airwaves in 1997. But it wasn't just MacGuyver that helped the show become the long-running cult hit it was.

Alongside Anderson's Jack O'Neill, Amanda Tapping's United States Air Force captain Dr. Samantha Carter helped flesh out the central cast. But rather than simply providing a romantic interest for the male lead, Carter was an integral member of the "SG-1" team, every bit Jack's equal. That said, there was always the implication of some sort of romantic entanglement between the two, even if the writers never really followed through on it.

Throughout its 10 seasons and 214 episodes, "SG-1" hinted at Jack and Sam being more than just colleagues. In the season 4 episode "Divide and Conquer," Jack is even forced to admit that he cares about Sam "a lot more than [he's] supposed to" during a lie detector test, which seemingly hinted at a deeper relationship to be revealed as the show went on. Alas, the Sci-Fi channel canceled "SG-1" after season 10 and the pair never officially got together. But why? What prevented the writers from following through on this very obvious love story?