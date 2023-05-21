Only A 'Little Bit' Of Jason Momoa's Fast X Character Came From The Film's Script

The franchise that started as a somewhat realistic glimpse into the world of street racing culture in LA and morphed into a fully-fledged action blockbuster series is back. The "Fast and Furious" saga found massive success and longevity by pivoting part-way through its run and embracing all-out spectacle. Now, it might just have outdone itself with "Fast X."

And while the latest installment has so much going for it, Jason Momoa's unhinged, chaotic villain might just be the best thing about "Fast X." The son of crime lord Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), who was on the receiving end of the "Fast" family's machinations in "Fast Five," has returned to avenge his father. And the result is a bombastic, unreasonably fun blockbuster outing.

As /Film's Ethan Anderton put it, "Dante becomes The Joker of the 'Fast and Furious' series," and is "exactly the kind of villain this series needed." His unpredictable, erratic energy sees him oscillate between darkly carnivalesque energy and pure unfettered psychopathy, which provides all manner of problems for Dom and his cohorts to overcome. Hell, Dante even tries to take out the Vatican at one point, in an action sequence that's easily one of the series' best. In short, Momoa's character is perhaps the biggest threat the "Fast" family has yet to face, and "Fast X" is all the better for it. And it seems Momoa himself, rather than the script, is to thank for so much of what makes Dante so effective.