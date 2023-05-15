Fast X Left Jason Momoa With One Gripe He Hopes Fast And Furious 11 Will Rectify

Jason Momoa is really happy he finally got to play a villain. While the "Aquaman" star has technically played the odd antagonist in lesser known films, there's no doubt he's better known for his more heroic roles, which is ... basically all of them. But in "Fast X" we'll get to see the actor tap into his evil side, and no one is more excited about it than Momoa himself.

Speaking to Variety, Momoa said he had the "time of [his] life" starring in "Fast X" as Dante Reyes, the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes (who served as the bad guy in 2011's "Fast Five"). The actor also promised his character will be "very sadistic" with some definite "daddy issues." Which, in a franchise that features family as one of its central themes, will no doubt provide some intriguing tension as Dante looks to take revenge against Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O'Connor (Paul Walker) for stealing $100 million from his father.

That particular action sequence was a standout set piece in the Fast Saga's history and marked the moment the franchise fully shifted its focus from street racing and car culture to all-out action blockbuster fare. But it also apparently ruined Dante's life. As such, the ostentatious baddie is set to make things difficult for Dom in "Fast X." But while Momoa is obviously excited about his role, that doesn't mean he's happy about everything.