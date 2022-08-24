Jason Momoa Relishes Finally Getting To Play A Villain In Fast X

Nobody excels at playing chill dude-bros who can also kill you with their pinkie quite like Jason Momoa. It's an archetype the former "Baywatch" actor has steadily refined so as to better fit his talents over the course of his career, starting with his breakout role on "Stargate: Atlantis" and going on to his time playing Arthur Curry in the DC Extended Universe. With "Fast X," however, Momoa will finally get the chance to portray a full-on villain, as opposed to a giant cinnamon roll who happens to be really good at murder.

Okay, so that's not entirely accurate. If you've ever indulged in the junk food cinema that is director Walter Hill's 2013 action-thriller "Bullet to the Head," then you know Momoa has played something of an antagonist before (his character is a hitman in a world full of hitmen and dirty cops, so good and bad are fuzzy concepts in the film). One could also point to his role as the werewolf Connor Slaughter — yes, that's his real name, and it is wonderful — in director David Hayter's 2014 action-horror movie "Wolves" as being more "evil" than "good" on the alignment chart.

That said, there are baddies, and then there are the baddies in the "Fast & Furious" films, many of whom have undergone redemption arcs in the time since their debut (some far shakier than others). But whatever the future holds for Momoa's character, the actor has assured he's decidedly bad news for Dominic Toretto and his (Fast) family when "Fast X" begins.