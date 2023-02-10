Fast X Trailer: Speeding To The Franchise Finish Line
Start those engines and get the NOS ready because today Universal Pictures has released a brand new trailer for the beginning of the end of the "Fast & Furious" series, "Fast X." The final piece of the story will be told in two parts, finishing up the saga of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his gang of close-knit drivers. The story of racing, heists, and, of course, family, began back in 2001 and has managed to keep people riveted with some unbelievably wild driving sequences that defy logic and physics but are always a whole lot of fun to watch.
This is a big one, with the budget reportedly getting close to $340 million, making it one of the most expensive films of all time, and the most expensive in the franchise. Hey, if you can sustain ten films in the main storyline and the spinoff "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," you give it all the money it needs. After "F9: The Fast Saga" director Justin Lin walked away from "Fast X" citing "creative differences," Louis Leterrier ("The Incredible Hulk," "Now You See Me") stepped in to take the helm. Lin is still credited as a producer and co-writer alongside Dan Mazeau.
Watch the Fast X trailer
Joining the cast of "Fast X" for this wild ride is Jason Momoa as a villain named Dante, who teams up with the returning Charlize Theron's Cipher. Brie Larson will play a character named Tess, and Daniela Melchior joins in an unnamed role. The big get here is Rita Moreno, who will play Dom's grandmother Abuela Toretto. Returning original cast members include Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Dom's wife; Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, his sister; Tyrese Gibson as Roman; Chris "Ludacris" Bridges as Tej; and Sung Kang as Han.
Also returning to the franchise are Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, Helen Mirren as Queenie, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Scott Eastwood as Eric, Cardi B as Leysa, and John Cena as Jakob.
If this foray into the world of racing hasn't gotten your engines sufficiently revved up, fear not. According to Collider, we're also getting a TV spot at the Super Bowl on February 12, 2023, because, of course, we are. That's a lot of fast cars in just a few days.
"Fast X" will be released in theaters on May 19, 2023. The second part of the finale will be released in February 2024 if all goes as planned.