Fast X Trailer: Speeding To The Franchise Finish Line

Start those engines and get the NOS ready because today Universal Pictures has released a brand new trailer for the beginning of the end of the "Fast & Furious" series, "Fast X." The final piece of the story will be told in two parts, finishing up the saga of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his gang of close-knit drivers. The story of racing, heists, and, of course, family, began back in 2001 and has managed to keep people riveted with some unbelievably wild driving sequences that defy logic and physics but are always a whole lot of fun to watch.

This is a big one, with the budget reportedly getting close to $340 million, making it one of the most expensive films of all time, and the most expensive in the franchise. Hey, if you can sustain ten films in the main storyline and the spinoff "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," you give it all the money it needs. After "F9: The Fast Saga" director Justin Lin walked away from "Fast X" citing "creative differences," Louis Leterrier ("The Incredible Hulk," "Now You See Me") stepped in to take the helm. Lin is still credited as a producer and co-writer alongside Dan Mazeau.