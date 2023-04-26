Fast X Footage Reaction: It's All About Family — Again [CinemaCon 2023]

Out in theaters next month, the tenth mainline "Fast & Furious" film "Fast X" is the most expensive one ever — and one of the most expensive movies of all time, in fact. The budget has ballooned to $340 million over the course of production, thanks to COVID-19 protocols, the original director Justin Lin quitting a week into filming, and a massive ensemble cast whose total wage bill now stands at $100 million. (Vin Diesel alone accounts for a fifth of that.)

It probably doesn't help that the cast just keeps growing with every new installment. This is going to take a while, bear with me. In addition to Diesel as Dom Toretto, there's Michelle Rodriguez as his wife Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as the wisecracking Roman Pearce, Ludacris and Nathalie Emmanuel as tech experts Tej Parker and Ramsey respectively, Jordana Brewster as Dom's sister Mia Toretto, Helen Mirren as militia leader Magdalene Shaw, and Charlize Theron as cyberterrorist Cipher.

Carrying over from "F9," we have Sung Kang as the always-munching Han Lue who we learned had faked his death; and John Cena as Dom and Mia's brother Jakob Toretto who was introduced last time around. And after sitting one out — he was busy with the spin-off "Hobbs & Shaw" — Jason Statham is back as Deckard Shaw in "Fast X." There will be cameo-level roles for Cardi B and Michael Rooker as well, both of whom were also in "F9."

That takes care of all major returning stars — but we are not done. The new "Fast" film introduces Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes, who wants revenge for his father's death in "Fast Five," Alan Ritchson as Agent Aimes replacing Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody, Daniela Melchior as Brazilian street racer Isabel, Brie Larson as Mr. Nobody's daughter Tess, and Rita Moreno as Dom, Mia, and Jakob's grandmother Abuelita. Okay, now we're done!

Cipher and Dante are working together, as the first trailer for "Fast X" told us. (Dante blew up the Vatican in the second trailer.) And we got a better look at the next "Fast & Furious" at the ongoing CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas — where /Film's Ben Pearson is in attendance — thanks to the Universal Pictures panel. Here's what was shown.