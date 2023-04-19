Fast X Trailer: Jason Momoa Tries To Blow Up The Vatican

Heads up, #family! It seems "Fast X" is going Revelations on all of our asses. By that I mean the most Latino and Catholic franchise in Hollywood is ready to have Jason Momoa literally blow up the Vatican with a giant bomb that looks exactly like the Death Star.

There are franchises that pivot and change drastically halfway through, but none have done so quite successfully as "Fast & Furious." What started as a simple movie about a cop going undercover with some illegal street racers has become the only true competitor to the "Mission: Impossible" franchise in terms of bonkers plots and impossible stunts — only this one has cartoon physics (and also Ludacris).

While many Hollywood franchises are attempting to add more diversity to their cast, "Fast & Furious" has naturally had that from the start. Sure, these movies have had a lot of Latino actors over the years — and a few non-Latinos playing Latinos — but ever since 2009's "Fast & Furious," these movies have also had many Latino singers as both part of the cast and in the soundtrack, like Don Omar and Tego Calderón joining Dom's crew/family for the fourth and fifth films and Don Omar's catchy-as-hell "Danza Kuduro" featuring heavily in both movies. Now, "Fast X" is keeping with its theme of the past catching up to us with another blast from the past. In addition to flashbacks to "Fast Five," Daddy Yankee's 2004 hit "Gasolina" gets prime placement in the brand new trailer. It's the mid-'00s all over again, baby!