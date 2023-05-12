Vin Diesel Teases A Fast X Trilogy, Or He's Just Saying Stuff Again

I love Vin Diesel, and I love the "Fast and Furious" franchise, but before anyone gets too excited, it's important to keep in mind that Vin Diesel is notorious for just kind of ... saying stuff. He's a guy who seems to believe in the power of speaking ideas out loud in order for them to ultimately become a reality, and while some of those ideas have actually come to pass, others have notably petered out. Remember when he strongly hinted that he would be in "Avatar: The Way of Water," but then ... wasn't? Or when he swore that "The Last Witch Hunter 2" was going to happen? Or when he said an all-female Fast and Furious movie was definitely happening? Or when he said James Gunn wanted there to be a Rocket and Groot spin-off movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

I guess technically a lot of those projects could still come to pass in one form or another. I'm not calling Vin Diesel a liar. I don't think he said any of that stuff with malicious intent. I think he just sometimes jumps the gun or is overly optimistic about a project's chances of seeing the light of day.

Is that what happened on the "Fast X" red carpet? Maybe! Would Universal (a studio that spent upwards of $300 million on "Fast X" after scrambling to replace its director who walked away days into production) really agree to a pitch for a two-film finale, but after seeing "Fast X," decide that it actually makes more sense to upend the balance of that story in order to milk their cash cow even more by tacking on another film to finish this story?

Considering how obsessed studios are with IP these days, maybe that idea isn't so far-fetched after all.