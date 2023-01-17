Rumor Busted: Vin Diesel Is Not Actually Appearing In The Avatar Sequels

Vin Diesel may unsurprisingly be a huge fan of James Cameron's "Avatar" films, but alas, the actor is not actually appearing in them despite previous rumors that speculated otherwise. An Instagram post from Diesel that showed him hanging out with Cameron on the set of "Avatar: The Way of Water" (and its sequels, which are concurrently in production) hinted that the "Fast & Furious" star may show up in the saga, but producer Jon Landau confirmed that he was only visiting.

It's not much of a leap of logic to think that Vin Diesel could find a comfortable spot in the "Avatar" franchise. He's already used to giant blockbuster franchises and has extensive experience in acting with motion capture technology due to his role as Groot in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films. Diesel is also a bona fide geek, especially when it comes to "Dungeons & Dragons" (coincidentally, Cameron was briefly attached to a film adaptation of the tabletop role-playing game in the late nineties), so the wide world of Pandora that Cameron built appeals to those fantasy sensibilities. "There is one person in Hollywood I've always wanted to work with," Diesel said in the Instagram video, leading people to believe that Cameron had cast him in at least one of the "Avatar" sequels.