We Have Jason Momoa To Thank For Dante's Eccentric Fashion Sense In Fast X

Despite the softness to Dante's look (that scrunchy especially is disorientingly adorable), it's clear from the new trailer for "Fast X" that he's a villain who's capable of a whole lot of harm. He seems to have a vendetta against Dom's (Vin Diesel) family, and might be putting the hero in some unwinnable situations in his quest for vengeance. "That's the problem with having such a big family: how do you choose the ones you save?" he says in the trailer, a line that sounds more like Jigsaw or the Joker than a "Fast and Furious" villain. "He's been really, really hurt, so he's a dangerous person," Jason Momoa explained. "But his external vibes [...] I wanted you to be intrigued by Dante Reyes, and when you get close, he has you."

As for exactly how dangerous Dante is, fans will have to wait until the film hits theaters, but the actor told Total Film fans will want his character dead, and that the shoot involved "some pretty sadistic stuff that I had fun doing." Diesel echoed the latter sentiment, saying, "What's so scary about his character is the void of love, and how much that fuels his hate and desire for destruction." Another line in the trailer hints at just how dark Dante might go: "Never accept death when suffering is owed," he hisses in voiceover, and I can only hope he's wearing his pastel manicure and granny glasses chain as he says it.

"Fast X" hits theaters on May 19, 2023.