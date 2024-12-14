Jason Momoa's Ronon Dex Dreadlocks Created A $10,000 Problem For Stargate Atlantis

We may know Jason Momoa best as Aquaman — a part he got after reluctantly auditioning for another DC role and for which he sported gloriously silken ringlets. But when he debuted in "Stargate Atlantis" he had a full head of dreadlocks which became somewhat of a trademark for Ronon Dex. So much so that when the actor decided he'd had enough of sporting the hairstyle, the Sci-Fi channel (now known as Syfy) refused to let him appear without his locs. By that point, however, it was too late, necessitating a costly fix to restore Ronon's hair for the fifth season.

As detailed in a GateWorld article from 2008, Momoa decided at the end of season four that, after seven years, he wanted to cut his dreadlocks, which at that point weighed five pounds. The producers agreed and the actor cut off his signature hairstyle in the break between seasons 4 and 5. When he returned to resume shooting, the production had saved his locs and sewed them back in for the first three episodes of season 5. But that soon proved to be too much for Momoa, who explained to the outlet how the sewing process took more than nine hours to complete, adding, "It was painful, and I didn't sleep for four days. I grew my hair out when I cut them, and they braided it and sewed my old dreads back in. It looked great — it just took a long time."

According to Momoa, sewing his locs back in made for a significantly painful experience, which gave the actor sores on his head. "The first episode I went into [the office of executive producer] John Smith and said, 'I can't do this. We have to find another way,'" explained Momoa. While that may seem like a gutsy move, it seems the experience of wearing his former dreadlocks was so painful that the actor was willing to be dismissed from the series rather than continue. Luckily, the producers cooperated with their star. Unfortunately, however, the Sci-Fi channel wasn't so amenable.