The 15 Best Ryan Gosling Movies Ranked

Another underrated Ryan Gosling romantic drama from the 2010s (albeit one that leans farther into the romantic comedy subgenre), "Crazy Stupid Love" is a film that paints a similarly complicated portrait of love, sex, and marriage, but does so with softer, brighter colors. It's particularly noteworthy in the chronology of Gosling's career, specifically, as it sees him find exceptional chemistry with two actors who would go on to co-star with Gosling in two of his best films.

The first is Steve Carell, whose soon-to-be divorced Cal Weaver effectively serves as the center of the film's surprisingly sprawling but cleverly connected web of stories. After his wife (played by Julianne Moore, who completely improvised a hilarious moment with Gosling) reveals that she's been seeing another man, Cal descends into full midlife crisis mode, only to be saved by the suave and almost scientifically seductive Jacob Palmer (Gosling). Under Jacob's tutelage, Cal learns how to rebuild himself as the man he wants to be (or at least, the man he thinks he wants to be).

At the same time, Jacob's myopic perception of relationships is disrupted by Hannah, played by none other than Emma Stone. Saying much more would spoil the farcical reveals that make "Crazy Stupid Love" so entertaining, but suffice it to say that this stacked ensemble will take you on a journey as shocking and hilarious as it is touching.