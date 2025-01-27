Ah, "The Notebook," the go-to romantic drama for date nights and Valentine's Day. This 2004 tear-jerker about good-looking people dealing with love and heartbreak hits all the feels, right down to its surprising and emotional twist ending.

Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, the story follows the love affair between Noah (Gosling) and Allie (McAdams) as told by an elderly man (James Garner) to a female patient (Gena Rowlands) in the present. Noah, you see, is a poor lumber mill worker, while Allie is rich beyond belief. Naturally, her parents object, then a war whisks Noah away long enough for Allie to become engaged with another man (James Marsden). Will our star-crossed lovers overcome the many obstacles and end happily ever after, or will life pull them apart?

Look, "The Notebook," as directed by Nick Cassavetes, based on the novel by perennial tear-jerk king Nicholas Sparks, doesn't earn points for originality — Honest Trailers dubbed it the "Olive Garden of love stories." Still, it remains the perfect date night flick for anyone in need of a good cry. And hey, if you want to shed more tears, check out this list of the 15 best movies like "The Notebook," all designed to leave viewers misty-eyed before the credits roll.